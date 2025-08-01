Conjunctivitis on the rise

For ophthalmologists, monsoons are synonymous with a spike in conjunctivitis. Also known as pink eye, eye flu or chokh otha. The higher humidity and wet high-touch surfaces (door knobs, lift buttons, railings etc.) the viruses are transferred easily from person to person. Cases reported each day are widely variable. There’s a surge of approx 60-70 patients per day to report to our clinics across the city.

The weather is ideal for increased viral activity and most conjunctivitis are caused by adenoviruses. Some of the flu-like symptoms are associated with conjunctivitis.

Cause

The commonest cause for conjunctivitis is adenovirus. Other viruses like enterovirus or rotavirus can also cause pink eye. Sometimes they are part of a cluster of symptoms like cold, fever, throat infection and pink eye — collectively known as pharyngo-conjunctival fever.

Another frequent cause of conjunctivitis is microsporidia — a group of microscopic parasites that result from exposure to dirty or muddy water. Dirty water itself can cause irritation and toxicity, leading to non-infectious red eye.

Prevention

Avoid touching your eyes, especially in public places where your hands may come in contact with viruses. Wash hands after visiting crowded places.

If you have pink eye (conjunctivitis), avoid sharing items that come into contact with your eyes, such as towels, pillows, and handkerchiefs.

The infectious period is five to seven days, during which there is a high chance of transmitting the infection to others. Better to follow some isolation precautions during that time.

Conjunctivitis does not transmit by looking at someone infected. There’s got to be some direct/ indirect physical contact involved.

Cure

Most viral infections are self-resolving. Eye drop and ointments are given to relieve uncomfortable symptoms like watering, discharge or irritation.

In case of severe swelling of lids or the cornea, anti-inflammatory medicines are given by the doctor.

Mostly it is a harmless, but rather annoying bug to deal with in monsoons. In case of severe symptoms like lid swelling, blurred vision or light sensitivity, visit a doctor.

Dr Soham Basak is consultant, cornea department of Disha Eye Hospital