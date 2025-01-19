RG Kar rape and murder: Crossed first step towards justice, say parents of slain medic

The father of the slain medic said on Saturday they were happy that the Sealdah court had flagged the lapses of police and those at the helm at RG Kar hospital when the heinous crime took place on August 9.

The parents also expressed hope that more people involved in the crime will be caught “in the future”.

“I am happy to the extent that the judge in his order criticised the role of the police and the hospital authorities. He said some of the acts of the then MSVP (medical superintendent and vice principal) and the then principal created confusion in his mind. We got what we wanted,” the doctor’s father told Metro.

Minutes earlier, he had thanked the judge while speaking briefly in the courtroom. He expressed their gratitude towards the court after the judge mentioned that the 160-page judgment that is to be delivered on Monday will “criticise” certain roles of the police and the hospital.

Former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh is now in custody in a case of alleged financial irregularity at the medical college. The CBI is probing the case. Former MSVP of the hospital, Sanjay Vashisth, was transferred from the hospital days after the junior doctors’ protests broke out.

The parents were in the courtroom on Saturday when the additional district and sessions judge, Anirban Das, delivered the verdict. The judge said he was “confused” over some of the activities of the then “HOD (head of department), the MSVP (medical superintendent and vice principal) and the principal” of RG Kar.

The parents came out of the courtroom at 2.53pm but went back in and were in discussions with their lawyers.

When they came out again, the parents briefly spoke with journalists waiting outside.

“We crossed the first step towards justice. Sanjay (Roy) has been held guilty and the punishment will be announced on Monday,” said the doctor’s father. “We want the maximum punishment for him.”

“Our fight will continue. We believe the judge has shed light on others involved in the crime,” he said. “It is not a question of whether we are satisfied or not... Our daughter will not come back.”

The doctor’s mother asked people not to lose hope. “There is no reason to lose hope. Others involved will also get caught. The process of justice will continue,” she said.