RG Kar crime run-up in focus; Calcutta HC asks CBI to track events of August 8-9, 2024

The high court on Thursday asked the CBI to examine the sequence of events leading to the death of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, from her dinner with colleagues on August 8 till her cremation the next evening, in 2024.

The division bench of Justices Sampa Sarkar and Tirthankar Ghosh instructed the CBI to conduct a detailed probe into the sequence of events on August 8 and 9, 2024.

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The court also formed a three-member special investigation team under the leadership of the CBI joint director of the eastern region to continue with the ongoing probe into the rape and murder.

The division bench asked the central agency what investigation they had carried out during the subsequent one year and seven months after submission of their chargesheet on October 7, 2024.

The CBI counsel said that the agency had examined “70-80 witnesses” and recorded their statements.

The court asked the central agency to examine “all aspects” necessary for the investigation of the case.

The next date of hearing was fixed for June 25.

Earlier, a division bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha and Justice Rai Chattopadhyay had recused itself from hearing the matter last week, citing a heavy judicial roster and sent the matter to Chief Justice Sujoy Paul for reassignment.

Justice Paul reassigned the case to the division bench of Justice Sampa Sarkar and Justice Tirthankar Ghosh.

After multiple bench changes, the hearing in the RG Kar case began before the division bench of Justice Sarkar.

The parents of the deceased doctor had requested a fresh investigation in the case.

The bench said on Tuesday that the doctor’s family must explain in court why a fresh investigation by the CBI is necessary.

The division bench had also asked the CBI which places had been sealed and if there was any need to seal other places too (apart from the seminar hall of the emergency building of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital).

Raze order

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has asked the family of former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh, who is now in CBI custody, to demolish a small construction on the terrace of the building where the family resides. The construction was meant as a beautification feature. The civic body ordered the demolition based on a complaint from an individual, said sources.