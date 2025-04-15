Religion means love, chief minister Mamata Banerjee reminds and raises question on violence

Religion teaches people to love one another, then why is there violence, asked chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the inauguration of the Kalighat skywalk on Monday evening.

There will be “many attempts to provoke people into violence”, Mamata said, appealing to people not to fall prey to provocation.

“Religion means respect, love, comfort, culture and unity. There is no greater religion than loving people. We are alone when we are born, and we will be alone when we die. Then why these wars, fights, riots and disturbances?” she asked.

She urged people to refrain from violence. “Everyone has the right to protest in a peaceful, democratic way. Do not take the law into your hands. Some people will try to provoke you, but do not get provoked. Those who remain calm in the face of provocation are the real winners,” she said.

The 435-metre skywalk, construction for which started in October 2021, starts at the intersection of SP Mukherjee Road and Kali Temple Road and ends at the gates of the Kalighat temple.

The skywalk will make it easier for devotees to reach the temple.

The skywalk and the renovation of the Kalighat temple were government-funded projects, the chief minister reminded the audience.

“The state government has paid for 99 per cent of the renovation work. Reliance (Industries) had requested that they wanted to do something. The crown of the temple has been decked out with gold. Reliance paid for that. Some people think they (Reliance) have done everything, but that is not the case,” Mamata said.

The chief minister said she had decided to build a skywalk at Kalighat ever since the skywalk at Dakshineswar was conceived.

A new hawkers’ corner has been built, too. About 175 hawkers who were shifted to facilitate the construction of the skywalk have been brought back. A five-storey building has been built for the hawkers.

Mamata also showcased this as a successful model of relocation, revamp and reinstatement of affected local businesses.

The chief minister listed other religious places where her government has carried out development work.

“We have worked in Nalhateswari, Kankalitala and Tarakeswar, just like we did in Furfura Sharif. We are doing a Chakra for the Jains that they had requested. Sikh brothers and sisters told me to build a gate for them at Bhowanipore. We are also doing that,” she said.

“Those who went to Tarapith 10 years ago will see how Tarapith has changed if they visit now. We have built a new gate there. A development authority has been formed for Tarapith. The drainage system has been improved, and a new bhog ghar has been built,” Mamata said.