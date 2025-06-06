Red Road to remain closed for Eid-ul-Azha prayers, traffic and vehicle movement restricted

Red Road will be closed to traffic from 10pm on Friday to noon on Saturday for Eid-ul-Azha prayers on June 7, police said.

A “traffic notification” signed by Calcutta’s police commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma said movement of heavy and medium goods vehicles shall be restricted within the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police from 4am to 10pm on Saturday.

The only exceptions will be those carrying essential items, including LPG cylinders, CNG, petroleum, oil, lubricants, oxygen, vegetables, medicines, fruits, fish and milk.

Heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles from Calcutta’s dock will not be allowed to enter the city from 4am to noon on June 7, the police said.

“Officers-in-charge and senior officers have been asked to make necessary arrangements with additional thrust on sensitive areas for the festival,” Verma said on the sidelines of a programme in Alipore on Thursday.

The Eastern Command said that it will tweak its training schedule to accommodate Eid-ul-Azha prayers on Red Road on June 7.

Senior army officers said they had taken into account the age-old tradition of Eid prayers being held on Red Road and changed their training schedule to accommodate the prayers.

The traffic notification specified that movement of light goods vehicles will be restricted from 4am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm on Saturday along Garden Reach Road, from Ram Nagar crossing up to Dr AK Road; Paharpur Road from Kachhi Sadak to the Asbestos crossing; and on Akra Road, Railway Line Road and Dr AK Road.

From 4am to noon on Saturday, traffic will be either temporarily suspended or diverted from over 70 roads.

Some of the roads are: Maniktala Main Road; Narkeldanga Main Road; RG Kar Road; APC Roy Road; Maniktala crossing; Khagen Chatterjee Road; Belgachhia Road; Beleghata Railway Bridge; Dr Suresh Sarkar Road; DC Dey Road; Convent Road; MG Road, between Rabindra Sarani and College Street; Zakaria Street; Madan Mohan Burman Street; Rabindra Sarani, between Canning Street and Tara Chand Dutta Street; Colootala Street; a stretch of Lenin Sarani; CR Avenue, between Bentinck Street and Madan Street; CR Avenue, between BB Ganguly Street and Vivekananda Road; JL Nehru Road; Mayo Road; Park Street, between the Seven-Point crossing and ML Mitra Road; Beck Bagan Row, between AJC Bose Road and Karaya Road; New CIT Road, between Rabindra Sarani and C R Avenue; Shamsul Huda Road, between Rifle Range Road and Jhowtala Road; Palm Avenue, between Broad Street and Mayfair Road; stretches of AJC Bose Road; Biresh Guha Street; Sambhu Nath Pandit Street; Gopal Nagar Road; Tollygunge Circular Road; Garden Reach Road, from the Ram Nagar crossing to Sreeram Jute Mill; Kidderpore Road, Outram Road; Haltu Main Road; and Bosepukur Road.