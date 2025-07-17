Rape survivor of South Calcutta Law College appears for first exam at Kolkata Police facility

The 24-year-old student of South Calcutta Law College who was allegedly gang-raped on the campus on June 25 appeared for her first-semester exam on Wednesday at a Kolkata Police facility amid tight security.

She wrote the exam in a room with women police personnel posted outside, police sources said. The exam started at 2pm and ended at 5pm. The exams go on till July 28.

An official of the law college said the woman’s father accompanied her to the centre.

A Calcutta University official said out of 198 first-year students of the college in Kasba, 197 wrote the exam at Hazra Law College.

“The police had made separate arrangements for the 24-year-old woman. She wrote her exam at a police facility under the watch of cops. Her admit card was also issued from there. The other students collected their admit cards from South Calcutta Law College,” said a college teacher.

Students of another law college also took their exam at the same Kolkata Police facility, police sources said.

Kolkata Police, which is investigating the gang-rape, decided the venue for her exams in consultation with CU, the official added.

“She is in a lot of trauma, but has to write her exams. It was essential to ensure a

secure place for her to give the exams,” said the college official.

This is why she was not asked to write the exams with the rest of her batch at Hazra Law College.

“She may feel uncomfortable or be faced with questions from the other students.

We wanted to avoid this,” the official said.

“We spoke to the student’s father about making special arrangements for her,” the official said. “We are trying to protect her as much as possible so she can recover from the shock.”

Four men have so far been arrested for the gang-rape at the law college. They are Monojit Mishra, 31, a former student with links to the Trinamool Congress, two current students, Pramit Mukherjee, 20, and Zaib Ahmed, 19, and Pinaki Banerjee, 55, a security guard who allegedly allowed his room to be used for the crime and failed to report it. All four are in judicial custody till July 22.

The West Bengal Commission for Women told The Telegraph on June 28 that the 24-year-old woman had to overcome deep-seated fears about social stigma before she could file a police complaint against the attackers.