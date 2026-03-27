Ram Navami celebrations in Kolkata see saffron music, large processions, police presence

Humse hi tum ho, yeh itihas kahega / Baap to baap rahega (You were born from us, history has it / Once a father, always a father)

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Calcutta: Songs like this played at full blast across the city and its outskirts as Ram Navami was celebrated with vigour by the saffron ecosystem.

Weapons were brandished, and young men and women smeared in saffron danced in a frenzy to Hindutva pop, the new, rancorous and anti-Muslim genre of music.

However, no violence was reported until late Thursday evening, police said. Ram Navami celebrations will continue on Friday.

Bengal votes in less than a month. Sources in the Sangh parivar said more than 4,000 processions and pujas are being held in the state this year, at least 1,000 more than last year.

Around 6pm, one of the larger Ram Navami rallies in Calcutta began from Ram Leela Maidan in Entally.

“We started this rally 12 years ago. Initially, we faced a lot of resistance. But now, we see local Trinamool leaders also organising Ram Navami celebrations in their areas. The Hindus have woken up. There is no looking back now,” said Suraj Singh, a rally organiser.

A large idol of Ram was mounted atop a mini truck, and a DJ console was set up on another. The music was deafening. Hindi and Bhojpuri songs played non-stop. The playlist extolled Ram, celebrated the “resurgence” of Hindus and issued veiled threats to Muslims.

Men stood on modi-

fied SUVs holding saffron banners.

A young man pulled out a sword from a sheath and brandished it for others to take pictures. Another had an axe hanging from his shoulder. Tridents were present too. Atop a truck, a group of men worshipped swords.

Saddam Hussain, a trader of sanitary hardware on the Moulali-bound flank of Dr Lal Mohan Bhattacharya Road, was sitting in his store.

“We celebrate Durga Puja, where everyone comes together. This mode of provocative celebration is alien to Bengal’s culture,” Hussain told Metro.

A couple of hours earlier, another large procession marched through Hastings.

A large contingent of police and central forces accompanied the rallyists. Giant idols of Ram and Hanuman were mounted on trucks.

“Aa ja kisme kitna hai dum (Come, show the might you’ve got),” blared from the console. “Hindu hai hum (We are Hindus),” the crowd roared back in sync.

Sandeep Gupta, a mobile accessories trader who was walking in the procession, said: “Ram Navami is one of our most important festivals. The rally grows larger every year.”

A member of Ram Navami Udyam Samiti, Kidderpore, the organisers of the rally, claimed people across political divisions participated.

“Religion comes first, politics comes later. First and foremost, we are Hindus,” he

said.

Similar rallies were organised in Burrabazar, Bhabanipur and dozens of other locations across the city.

Many were smaller in scale but did not lack the familiar paraphernalia — giant saffron flags, loud music and the presence of Ram and Hanuman idols.

In New Town, the police tried to stop a Ram Navami procession after spotting a young man with a sword.

Pijush Kanodia, the BJP candidate for Rajarhat New Town, argued with the police. “We are not participating in the rally with weapons; it was just brought for the puja purpose,” he was heard saying. The rally was eventually allowed to proceed.

The Trinamool’s celebrations were no match.

One Trinamool rally left from Balaram Ghosh Street in Bhabanipur in the evening. “We organised Ram Navami and Annapurna Puja. We don’t need to make unnecessary noise about our faith,” said Asim Basu, the local Trinamool councillor.

A bigger rally will be organised by the ruling party’s outgoing MLA from Jorasanko, Vivek Gupta, on Friday afternoon.