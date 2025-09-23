Rain threat prompts puja revamp; organisers rush to fortify venues, protect power lines

With rain looming over the Puja festivities, organisers across Calcutta are rushing to prepare pandals, stalls, and pathways to counter the anticipated downpour.

A potentially disruptive weather system in the Bay of Bengal, expected to make landfall in Odisha, could shift closer to Bengal, raising fears of a soaked Puja. Even if it doesn’t, the Met office has warned of three consecutive systems forming over the Bay in the next two weeks — one of which may coincide directly with the Puja week.

In response, organisers are making structural changes and coordinating with civic and electrical teams. Elevated platforms, tarpaulin-covered areas, waterproofing measures, and contingency plans have become essential parts of the final leg of preparations.

“We are building a 17-foot-wide elevated pathway leading from the entrance to the exit of the pandal,” said Sudipta Kumar of the Deshapriya Park Puja Committee. “The inauguration is scheduled for Wednesday, and all rain preparedness will be in place by then. We are hoping the rain doesn’t spoil the festivities, but we are preparing for the worst.”

In Ballygunge, organisers of the Maddox Square pandal, a favourite adda zone and landmark south Calcutta puja that started in 1935, are reinforcing the grounds and the interiors. “We have added PVC covers inside the pandal to protect the decorative cloth. Pathways are being laid across all four gates to avoid muddy patches,” said Animesh Chattopadhayay of the Ballygunge Durga Puja Samity. “We have also covered the passage from the kitchen to the thakur ghor so devotees can bring puja bhog without any trouble.”

To preserve the venue’s signature open-air adda atmosphere, hangars are being set up across the field so gatherings can continue uninterrupted. “We are also in constant touch with electricians to secure all power connections — from transformers to the pandals,” Chattopadhayay added.

In north Calcutta, the Tala Barowari puja committee has already altered its setup in anticipation of rain. “We have built a 6,000 sq ft platform elevated by one foot, and the entire pandal is covered with tarpaulin this year,” said Abhishek Bhattacharya.

“We will also apply anti-skid paint, but ensuring full protection for electrical connections is a major challenge.”

Electrical safety remains a common concern city-wide. Meetings with electricians have begun to waterproof all connections, and many organisers are also working with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to ensure quick drainage in case of waterlogging.

Beyond safety and visitor comfort, there’s a looming financial risk. Organisers fear that rain during peak hours could hurt footfall — and with it, stall revenues.

“Depending on the size and location, stall owners pay between ₹20,000 and ₹5 lakh to rent space around pandals,” said one organiser. “Usually, a portion is paid in advance and the rest after Dashami. If it rains and business is hit, stall owners may struggle to pay, which in turn impacts our ability to clear dues.”

Debasish Bhattacharya of the Kumartuli Sarbojonin Durgostav Committee echoed the concern: “We just hope the rain doesn’t hit at a time when stall owners expect the most business.”