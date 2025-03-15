PVR Mani Square faces AC outage, cancels shows, promises refund

A number of shows were cancelled at PVR cinemas in Mani Square on Friday and Saturday due to the air-conditioning malfunctioning.

Most members of the audience had to walk out of the auditoriums screening Chhava and Interstellar on Friday. On Saturday, the multiplex had to cancel the screening of Interstellar and Dune; Part 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The AC was not working,” said an HR professional who had gone to see the 4pm show of Chhaava on Holi day with family. “Most of the guests walked out of the theatre. While they refunded the tickets for the other members, ours was booked online so we did not get the refund.”

Contacted, Ujjal Biswas from PVR told The Telegraph Online that the multiplex will refund every customer, irrespective of whether they have booked their tickets online or offline.

“Because of a technical issue with the chiller plant the mall was closed till 4pm on March 14. The shows of Interstellar and Chhaava were scheduled from 4pm. We refunded the tickets for both the shows. The maintenance work is still on. We had to refund the tickets for the screening of Interstellar and Dune: Part Two. If the chiller plant does not become operational by tonight, the shows will have to be cancelled for tomorrow as well,” he said on Saturday.

At the time of the Chhava screening at 4pm on Friday, the temperature in Kolkata was 35 degrees, a degree above the usual temperature for mid-March. The temperature is likely to soar around 38 degrees in the coming week.

The Met department has also made a forecast of a heatwave in four districts from March 16 onwards for the next two to three days, while Kolkata will remain discomforting.