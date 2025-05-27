Protester duo quizzed in connection with the violence at Bikash Bhavan on May 15

The joint convener of the Deserving Teachers’ Rights Forum, Chinmoy Mondal, and another protesting teacher on Monday responded to Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate’s summons in connection with the violence at Bikash Bhavan on May 15.

The duo was interrogated at the office of the detective department of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate for a little over two hours and allowed to leave on Monday evening.

Sources said Mondal and Tapan Pal were told that there was video footage of the violence on the Bikash Bhavan compound that showed their direct complicity.

“Mondal said he had scaled the main gate not to break it but to pacify the mob,” a police officer said.

The two were also asked why they resorted to agitation and violence when a legal battle was being fought in court.

Several hundred teachers and non-teaching employees who have lost their jobs after a Supreme Court ruling had started a demonstration on the compound of Bikash Bhavan earlier this month.

The protests turned violent on May 15 as the agitators tore through the police cordon and broke the compound gate. The protesters also detained around 3,000 government employees inside Bikash Bhavan for over eight hours. The police forcefully dispersed the mob.

At least 19 police personnel were injured.

A suo motu case was registered in connection with the violence, under sections of criminal trespassing, rioting, wrongful restraint, causing harm to public servants and deterring them from performing duty, disobedience to an order promulgated by a public servant, threatening a public servant, assault and criminal force against government servant, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy and common intention of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

Fifteen persons were summoned by Bidhannagar police in connection with the case. Only those whose movements were captured on video were summoned, the police said.

“If needed, more people would be questioned based on the statements of those who are being summoned,” said an officer.

“I was asked several questions. I responded to all of them as best as I could. One of the questions was whether we had called the gherao abhijan. I was asked whether I believed I had done anything wrong. In response, I asked the police which of our actions they

were referring to as unjust,” Mondal said after stepping out of the police station.

He said he was informed he might be called again if needed, and that the whole process was video recorded, as per

protocol.

“I was asked whether our protest would continue or if it had ended. I firmly said the protest will continue until we get our jobs back,” he said.

“As per protocol, I was asked whether I believed I should be arrested. I told them if they thought I deserved to be arrested, then they should go ahead. But if they listen to me, the police will understand that I am not a thief and cannot be arrested like one.”

“Finally, I was asked where I was when the gate was allegedly crashed. In this context, I would like to mention that I had scaled the gate to pacify the mob and not to create any violence,” said Mondal.