Pro-TMC college and university teachers protest Jadavpur University ‘attack’ on Bratya Basu

Several hundred pro-Trinamool college and university teachers organised a march on Tuesday to protest the alleged attack on the education minister at Jadavpur University on March 1. The minister was on the campus to attend a teachers’ convention.

As the protesters walked past the JU campus, the teachers raised the slogan: “Khela hobe, khela hobe, ekhaney abar khela hobe.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The leaders later explained that the slogan meant they would hold another convention on the JU campus soon, regardless of the attack on Bratya Basu.

The teachers carried posters with pictures of students climbing on the bonnet of the minister’s SUV.

They claimed it was a planned attack by Left and ultra-left students so Trinamool could not enter the campus.

“We are not going to be daunted by the hooliganism of the Left and the ultra-left supporters... We will hold our next convention on the JU campus soon,” said Selim Box Mondal, a vice president of the West Bengal College and University Professors Association.

The rally started from Jadavpur’s 8B bus stand and terminated at the Golpark crossing.

When the teachers were going past gate No. 4 of the university, they started screaming on loudhailers: “Khela hobe, khela hobe, ekhaney abar khela hobe.”

Police had set up barricades near gates 3 and 4, creating a buffer zone between the campus and the protesting teachers.

Ashim Mandal, who teaches English at Ramakrishna Mission Residential College (Autonomous), Narendrapur, said: “The education minister came to speak on the topic of the saffronisation of the education system at the convention on March 1. He was not allowed to speak by the Left and the ultra-Left supporters seeking to discuss campus polls. They tried to disrupt the programme and now have started an academic boycott.”

Earlier in the day, Om Prakash Mishra, a professor in the international relations department at JU and a member of the association, wrote to JU vice-chancellor Bhaskar Gupta, appealing that he be provided security so he could come to the campus safely.

Mishra, who was seated next to the education minister while the students insisted on a discussion with Basu on Saturday, has not been allowed to hold classes since Monday.

The walls of the department have been painted with the slogan: “Boycott OPM.”