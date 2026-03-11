Poll doubt haunts voters; Election Commission's two-day visit, Supreme Court hearing bring no clarity

Voters marked “under adjudication” said there was little change in their uncertain status even after the Election Commission’s full bench completed a two-day visit to the city.

They still do not know when the supplementary voter lists will be published or whether all pending cases will be decided before the Assembly elections, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many Calcuttans whose franchise is now in doubt also followed Tuesday’s hearing in the Supreme Court and said they wanted clarity on whether the appellate tribunals ordered by the apex court would decide their cases before the polls.

Rashad Hasan, 38, said he had never felt more “unwanted” as an Indian. Abhijit Mitra, 66, said he was still unsure whether his sons would make it to the voter list. A Ballygunge resident in his 30s said he felt like a “second-grade” citizen. Hasan and the Ballygunge resident are under adjudication, as are Mitra’s sons.

More than 60.06 lakh voters were marked “under adjudication” in the post-SIR electoral rolls. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court said 10.16 lakh of these cases had been decided. But there is no clarity on how many were deleted.

“The chief election commissioner did not say when the supplementary list would be published. He did not commit to whether all cases under adjudication would be decided by the time of the polls. We remain in as much uncertainty as before,” said Rashad, who runs a data analytics firm.

“I expected the EC to say that the polls would be held only after all the cases under adjudication were decided. Why would my vote be any less important than someone on the electoral rolls?” he said.

At a news conference on Tuesday, CEC Gyanesh Kumar evaded a direct answer on whether all adjudications would be completed before the elections. “The process is being progressed as per the directions of the honourable Supreme Court… judicial officers are taking decisions on the eligibility of electors in line with Article 326… there are certain cases of adjudication which are being processed by judicial officers,” he said.

Mitra said the scale of the pending cases raised questions about timelines. “Even after the disposal of 10 lakh cases, nearly 50 lakh remain to be adjudicated,” he said. “There are thousands of poor people under adjudication. Now they will have to spend money to appeal before a tribunal to prove they are genuine voters. This, after they have voted in multiple elections?”

Many voters said they were beginning to resign themselves to the possibility of missing the vote. Others feared the exercise could create a precedent.

A Palm Avenue resident, who along with four family members is under adjudication, said: “First they will exclude us. This will become the precedent. In the future, our next generations too could be excluded from the electoral rolls.”