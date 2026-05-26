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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 26 May 2026

Howrah: Police parade ‘gangster’, clips of accused walking on streets flood social media

Akash Singh was arrested on May 13 — four days after the new government’s swearing in. Sources in the police said he was taken for 'reconstruction of a crime scene'

Debraj Mitra Published 26.05.26, 05:30 AM
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An alleged gangster in Howrah was paraded in his underwear and vest by police in Howrah on Monday.

Akash Singh was arrested on May 13 — four days after the new government’s swearing in.

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He was an accused in multiple cases including one of firing on the police in Liluah in 2021, the cops said.

Clips of Singh walking on the streets handcuffed, with his head shaved and lowered, circulated widely on social media.

Sources in the police said he was taken for “reconstruction of a crime scene”.

This is not the first time after the regime change the police paraded someone in custody for a “reconstruction”.

Four men were paraded at the busy Park Circus intersection during the “reconstruction” of stone-throwing at the police on May 17.

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