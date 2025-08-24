Police file chargesheet against Monojit Mishra, 3 others in Kasba gang-rape case

Trinamool student leader Monojit Mishra, now suspended by the party, and three others had abducted and confined a 24-year-old student of South Calcutta Law College, and gang-raped her on June 25, police said in the chargesheet submitted on Saturday.

Besides Mishra, 31, the police charge-sheeted three others — students Zaib Ahmed, 19, and Pramit Mukherjee, 20, and security guard Pinaki Banerjee, 55, who was on duty on the evening of June 25. The four are in judicial custody.

The woman reported the crime to Kasba police station on the afternoon of June 26.

“A 658-page chargesheet was submitted to the Alipore court on Saturday, within 60 days of the complaint being registered with Kasba police station. Mishra, Ahmed, Mukherjee and Banerjee have been charged with gang-rape, besides other charges,” a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

“Statements of at least 80 people were attached to the chargesheet along with forensic and DNA reports.”

The charges of gang-rape, wrongful confinement and kidnapping under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) are common to all four, but Mishra and the two students have also been booked for transmitting obscene material electronically and private images of a person without consent under sections of the IT Act.

“If gang-rape is proven, the accused can be sent to jail for at least 20 years, and the tenure may be extended to life,” the officer said.

The woman’s father told Metro on Saturday: “We are happy to know that the police have filed a chargesheet on time. We are satisfied with the probe.”

“I also want the college authorities to take steps and ensure the security of all girl students so that such heinous incidents never happen,” the woman’s father said.

“As a teacher, I would want the academic environment in the college restored at the earliest. Students should not suffer for what happened on June 25. My daughter will continue to pursue her studies,” he added.

In her statement to the police, the student had detailed the ordeal that lasted from 7.30pm to 10.50pm. In her complaint, she alleged that she was raped, assaulted and filmed. She was first assaulted in the students’ union room. When she tried to escape, she was forcibly taken to the guard’s room, where Mishra raped her while the other two stood by and watched, her complaint stated.