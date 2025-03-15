Police arrest main accused of Kamarhati shooting from Asansol

Indal Yadav, the man accused in the shooting of Trinamul Congress worker Bikas Singh at Kamarhati on March 8, was arrested in Asansol on Friday morning.

A team of officers from the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate was on the hunt for Indal since his name surfaced as among the group of three men who came riding a two-wheeler and opened fire on Singh, who was at a tea stall, on March 8 evening.

The police said Indal worked at an eatery in New Town and left for Bihar immediately after the incident. He had reached Siwan to take shelter among some of his acquaintances and kept shifting locations within the district.

“When the police team reached Bihar, Indal left Siwan district for Asansol. On Friday, he was tracked to a location in Asansol and arrested,” said a senior officer of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

Indal’s arrest comes within four days of the police arresting Vicky Yadav from

Kamarhati for allegedly teaming up with Indal and providing his motorbike to reach a tea stall in Belgharia on March 8.

The three rode the two-wheeler, covering their faces with helmets and fired multiple rounds, the police said. Besides Singh, Santu Das, a bystander who was also at the tea stall, received a bullet injury.

The police said that Singh was the main target of the men

Preliminary investigation revealed that Singh was “targeted” after he had a

tiff with Indal sometime last September.

This was soon after the father of a woman complained to local Trinamool leaders, alleging that Indal was harassing her.

Singh had allegedly warned Indal of dire consequences and instructed him to stop pursuing the woman.

The cops said Indal left the area soon thereafter. He returned to attend Vicky’s birthday party on March 8.

Before the celebrations began, Indal decided to settle scores with Singh.

He left on Vicky’s motorbike with two others and reached the tea stall in Uttar Basudevpur under the Kamarhati municipality.

The bullets were fired from a close range, some bystanders told the police, prompting investigators to believe that the three had specific information about Singh’s location on that particular day.

“We are yet to find the third person who came riding the motorcycle. Hopefully, we will locate him after interrogating Inder and Vicky,” the officer said.

Earlier, Indal’s mother denied the involvement of her son in the attack.

“My son is not involved in this shoot-out. He is being framed. I am his mother. I’m telling you he has not visited our house for the last few months,” Indal’s mother had said on Monday.