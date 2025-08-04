Behala College to receive postgraduate applications from August 6, fast-track entry

Behala College, which is now autonomous, will receive postgraduate applications starting August 6, two days before the start of the admission process in colleges affiliated to state-aided universities.

The form-filling exercise will continue till August 20.

On Friday, the higher education department announced that the postgraduate admission process in affiliated colleges would start from August 8 with the receipt of the application forms.

Behala College, granted autonomy by Calcutta University on Monday, has been quick off the block.

The college has started its journey as an autonomous college by deciding to run postgraduate courses independently in 10 subjects.

Till last year, postgraduate courses in the college would be conducted under the watch of Calcutta University, which is the norm for any college affiliated to the university.

Since autonomy gives a college the freedom to shape its own curriculum, the college has designed six new programmes.

The PG courses in four subjects — Bengali, history, chemistry and mathematics — which the college had been running over the past few years will be conducted independently from this year.

The details of the subjects cut off have been uploaded on the college website.

“This year, we are admitting students based on marks. Next year, we have plans to hold admission tests to screen students. Since we got the letter of autonomy on July 28, we could not prepare for the tests this year,” said the principal.

Behala College is in the process of constituting its own board of studies, which will oversee the programmes and moderate question papers and evaluation of answer scripts.