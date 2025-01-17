Police arrest developer of tilted four-storey building from a hotel at Bakkhali

The developer of the four-storey building in Tollygunge’s Vidyasagar Colony that crumbled on Tuesday was arrested from a hotel at Bakkhali in South 24-Parganas on Thursday, police said.

Subhas Roy was hiding in a hotel around 121 km from the city, the police said.

Roy had fled the city on Tuesday. The last tower location of his phone was found in Burdwan's Burnpur, then he fled to South 24-Parganas, the police said.

Roy also owned a flat in the building that crumbled.

Roy and seven other flat owners had engaged a Haryana-based contractor to repair the building after it started to tilt.

The men engaged in the work, had unscientifically used a hydraulic jack to lift a portion of the building resulting in its collapse, the police said.

According to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation records, the building was developed illegally.

Cops said they were looking for the owner of Nagra Constructions Pvt Ltd, the firm engaged to repair the building.

The police said they had obtained a photograph of the director of Nagra Constructions Pvt Ltd. No one from the firm was arrested till late on Thursday.

Roy will be produced before the court on Friday.

Although named in the FIR, no legal action was initiated against other flat owners on “humanitarian grounds,” the police said.

The KMC has filed a complaint against the developer, the flat owners and the construction company engaged in the repairs.