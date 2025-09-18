Playing games is more than just child’s play: Psychologists’ tips to boost brain health across ages

Playing games isn’t just about fun or recreation. It can be a powerful tool to combat cognitive decline and support mental well-being, especially among adults and the elderly, said mental health professionals.

Crosswords, Sudoku, and board games like Monopoly and Ludo are not just for fun — they help keep the brain agile and are increasingly being recommended to build “cognitive reserve,” a mental buffer that helps delay cognitive decline.

“Play is not just for children. It’s equally important for adults,” said psychologist Ishita Sanyal, director of the mental health organisation Turning Point. “Games help adults de-stress, relax, and contribute to overall well-being.”

Turning Point, in collaboration with Single Minded Eduserve, recently hosted a two-hour session in the city called a Playshop — a blend of play and workshop — to reintroduce play into adult lives and highlight its mental health benefits.

Participants included an actor, a schoolteacher, a homemaker, a corporate employee, and retirees. The group ranged from professionals in their mid-20s just entering the workforce to those who have retired.

“Adults often estrange themselves from play as they grow older,” said Sanyal. “But it’s essential, especially considering the stress and monotony of adult life, which contributes to various health issues.”

The session included games, one of which focused on helping participants let go of the undue importance often attached to making mistakes. “One of our games was about accepting mistakes as a natural part of life,” Sanyal added.

Psychiatrists agree that such play enhances mental faculties like concentration, focus, problem-solving, and decision-making. “Games and crosswords help in slowing the progression of cognitive impairment,” said psychiatrist Jai Ranjan Ram.

Cognitive impairment refers to difficulties with memory, focus, decision-making, and the ability to stay on task. Doctors said regular play helps mitigate these challenges.

Psychiatrist Sanjay Garg noted that games like Sudoku and Ludo are often used in cognitive rehabilitation programmes, especially for patients recovering from brain injuries.

“A simple game like Ludo involves turn-taking, counting, and strategy — all of which build social and cognitive skills,” he said.

Garg also recommends regular puzzle-solving for the elderly. “Each time you solve a crossword or Sudoku, you’re using logical reasoning. It’s a mental workout,” he said.

Activities like solving mazes and colouring bynumber also help withattention and following instructions.

The practice is catching on. In cities like Mumbai, adults now rent indoor arenas to unwind through board games after work.

Many corporate professionals turn to games as a form of stress relief.

Sanyal, who is the India ambassador for Global Play Brigade, an international organisation promoting adult play in over 110 countries, stressed the importance of bringing play back into elderly lives. “The elderly should seriously consider it,” she said.