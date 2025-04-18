Plant with leaves pretty as petals

The Coleus is a plant whose foliage alone can give the most beautiful of flowers tough competition. Indeed, unlike most annuals, Coleus cultivars are grown for their foliage, and not for their flowers.

The Coleus has attractive foliage, succulent stems, and comes in many colours, providing year-round attraction. The main attraction of the plant is its colourful and patterned leaves. They have a wide variety of leaf shapes, sizes and colours. The leaves can be egg-shaped, four-sided, uneven and commonly feature a mixture of colours and patterns, including red, burgundy, and pink.

ADVERTISEMENT

This plant has opposite, simple leaves on four-angled stems. They are often blotched with various colours and patterns. Coleus plants have a bushy and upright growth habit. The plant is easy to grow and thrives in both containers and garden beds. Many cultivars are available for shade, partial shade and full sun. Coleus is a plant in the mint family and grows in tropical regions of Asia, northern Australia and is used in traditional ayurvedic medicine too. Its botanical name is Plectranthus barbatus.

Flowers of this plant are not showy. They are small, blue-violet, in slender, terminal clusters, and are irregularly shaped. Blue-white two lipped, nettle-like flowers appear in racemes and can distract from the leaves. The flowers are insignificant. The calyx (the ring of small green leaves, the “sepals” that protect a flower before it opens) of the flower is persistent and resembles a saucer hence, it is also known by its Latin name “scutella.”

Coleus plants are available in various leaf colour combinations like brown/copper, gold/yellow, green, orange, pink, purple/lavender, red/burgundy, variegated and white.

Light: Some Coleus can tolerate full sun, which is six or more hours of direct sunlight a day. Many plants thrive in partial shade or direct sunlight only part of the day, and few can grow in deep shade, which is less than two hours of no direct sunlight.

Water: Coleus plants require regular watering, and the watering needs differ depending on the environment the plant is placed in. Coleus grown in containers will require much more frequent watering than those grown in garden beds. Water daily for container plants, but make sure the container has drainage holes at the bottom to allow excess water to run out. Plants in full sun will require more frequent water than those placed in the shade.

Soil: Coleus plants grow best in moist, rich, loose soil. To improve drainage, compost or sand can be incorporated into heavy soils. It prefers soils with a pH level of 6-7 with high organic matter content.

Fertiliser: Apply a general-purpose fertiliser with a balanced ratio of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium into the soil at the time of planting. After planting, Coleus should be fertilised monthly using mustard cake liquid fertiliser to promote foliage growth and not flowering.

Pests and diseases: Pests and diseases are usually not an issue with Coleus. They sometimes get attacked by aphids, whiteflies, and spider mites, especially on indoor plants, but applying systematic insecticide or pesticide helps control these problems.

Propagation: Coleus is easily propagated via seed germination or stem cuttings. Seeds require 20-25 degrees Celsius temperature and bright light to germinate. Use root hormone to propagate Coleus via stem cutting. It will produce roots in two to three weeks.

Pro tips: Cut flower stalks as they form to promote the growth of flower or seed production instead of foliage.

Pinch off the top two inches of the plant right above a leaf node when it is about six inches tall for a bushier plant.

Keep the soil surface clean to prevent the growth of disease.