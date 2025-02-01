'Pithe' & songs featured at Poush Utsav in Boston, celebrating Bengali traditions

The aroma of pithe and puli wafted across a church in Boston in the US on January 18 and 19.

An association of NRIs who trace their roots to Bengal organised Poush Utsav 2025 at Boston Framingham Church on January 18 and 19.

Billed as a “vibrant celebration of Bengal’s winter traditions”, the festival showcased Bengal’s art, music, dance and the famous wintry delights.

The handicrafts section showcased Patachitra paintings sourced from Bengal.

Rabindrasangeet and Bengali folk songs were performed. The recent hit Bengali film, Bohurupi, was screened. A section was earmarked for local writers who read excerpts from their works and engaged in lively discussions.

Food was a top draw. The stalls offered a diverse menu that ranged from sweets like pithe, puli, baked rosogolla, nolen gur sweets, fruit cakes and Joynagar’er moya to savories like fish fry, egg roll and the iconic Calcutta street food phuchka.

For those craving for heartier meals, the options included chicken biryani.

Stalls selling ethnic wear and jewellery were modelled on “the thrill of street shopping” in Calcutta.

The Poush Utsav was organised by Dishari Boston, a community group dedicated to promoting the Bengali culture in the US.

“While religious festivals are often celebrated with enthusiasm, many miss the seasonal fairs and events that form an integral part of Bengali culture — such as the Kolkata Book Fair, Poush Mela and various handicraft exhibitions,” said Shreyashi Roy, one of the organisers.

“This festival offered an opportunity for those living in the Greater Boston area to reconnect with their roots. It was organised in response to the community’s appetite for more than just religious celebrations,” said Roy, a human resources professional who has been living in the US for over a decade.