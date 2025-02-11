Passenger jumps off plane ladder and runs on apron after pilot orders deplaning

A passenger jumped off a plane’s ladder and started running in the apron area after being told by the pilot that he would be deplaned for his alleged misbehaviour on Sunday morning.

Airport officials said the 24-year-old man was chased by security personnel. Finally, the bird chasers, who roam the operational area, caught him.

Sukuwan Kandulna of Joto Toli, Jaldega, Baribringa in Jharkhand, was boarding the Air India Express flight to Port Blair on Sunday morning.

“Three passengers, including Kandulna, started to quarrel over seats inside the aircraft,” said an airport official on Monday.

“The pilot then asked for the passenger to be deplaned,” said the official.

Kandulna was disembarking when he allegedly jumped off the ladder leaving everyone surprised.

Kandulna ran towards the runway with security personnel chasing him.

“Bird chasers are deployed along the runway who often hide behind bushes. Kandulna was not aware of their presence,” said an official.

The bird chasers grabbed him and handed him over to the authorities.

He was produced before a court on Monday where he was granted bail.