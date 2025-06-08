MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 08 June 2025

Part of century-old building in Kolkata's Bowbazar area collapses, one injured

A large part of the third floor of the house situated on Srinath Das Lane in the Bowbazar area crumbled down when five construction workers were present

PTI Published 08.06.25, 02:49 PM
A building collapse at 10,Srinath Das Lane in Bowbazar, on June 8, 2025 in Kolkata.

A building collapse at 10,Srinath Das Lane in Bowbazar, on June 8, 2025 in Kolkata. Purbadri Das.

A portion of an over-a-century-old building in Kolkata's Bowbazar area collapsed on Sunday morning, grievously injuring one person who was engaged in repair work there, police said.

A large part of the third floor of the house situated on Srinath Das Lane in the Bowbazar area crumbled down when five construction workers were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Four of them managed to come out from beneath the rubble, while the other one was rescued later by firefighters who reached there. The injured is under treatment at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital," a police officer said.

Most of the occupants of the house were tenants, he said.

Personnel from Bowbazar Police Station and Kolkata Police Disaster Management Group also reached the site.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Bowbazar Building Collapse Calcutta Medical College And Hospital
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Spotlight on Manipur violence, Congress’s ‘insensitivity’ jab at PM Modi

Protests erupted across Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts, with demonstrators setting fire to tyres, storming police outposts, blocking airport roads, and clashing with security forces
Devendra Fadnavis.
Quote left Quote right

People have rejected Rahul Gandhi, and in retaliation, he is rejecting the people and their mandate

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT