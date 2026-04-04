Panic at state-run Calcutta Medical college; psychiatric patient locks himself in, smashes room

Chaos broke out at the state-run Calcutta Medical College and Hospital on Saturday afternoon, after a patient with mental health conditions went on a rampage inside the premises, triggering panic among patients and staff.

The patient, a resident of Shantipur in Nadia district, had arrived with his grandmother to consult a doctor at the outpatient department.

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According to hospital sources quoted by the media, the situation escalated shortly after the consultation when the patient became agitated. Considering his mental condition, doctors decided to admit him, and he was taken to Room No. 208 of the psychiatry department on the second floor.

Soon after being admitted, his behaviour went out of control. Preliminary assessments by doctors suggested that irregular intake of prescribed medicines, along with a possible high dosage, may have contributed to the sudden episode.

He entered Room No. 208, locked the door from inside and began vandalising the space. Furniture was damaged and glass panes were smashed during the outburst, triggering fear and anxiety among other patients and their families in the hospital.

Hospital authorities intervened and administered an emergency injection to subdue him, while police were subsequently called in to manage the situation.

After nearly two-and-a-half hours of efforts, officers managed to bring him under control and safely remove him from the room.

No serious injuries have been reported yet, though the incident has raised fresh concerns over security arrangements at the hospital.