Panel quizzes law college vice-principal: Calcutta University probe team enquires about governing body

Calcutta University’s inspection team, set up to probe the alleged illegalities in the appointment of casual staff and admission of students at the South Calcutta Law College, spoke to the vice-principal on Monday about the complaints.

Nayna Chatterji, the vice-principal, met the five members of the team who questioned her about the governing body meeting resolutions based on which Monojit Mishra, the prime accused in the alleged gang rape of the 24-year-old woman student on June 25 inside the college campus, was appointed as a casual staffer.

He was removed from the post by the governing body on July 1 on the recommendation of the education department.

The vice-principal was also asked about the functioning of the governing body, which is helmed by Ashok Deb, the Trinamool Congress MLA from Budge Budge Assembly, said CU officials.

She was questioned for nearly five hours, a CU official said.

The official said Chatterji was asked why the governing body did not take action against Mishra, despite knowing that several complaints had been pending against him.

The authorities of the law college had handed over documents relating to its governing body meetings in the past two years to Calcutta University on July 10.

A member of the team said they decided to summon the vice-principal after going through the documents.

“We asked her some questions regarding the appointment of Mishra. Mishra is a history-sheeter with 11 cases pending against him in different police stations across the city. She was told to explain in writing why the governing body decided to appoint someone during its meeting on July 2, last year, despite the principal herself lodging an FIR against Mishra in Kasba police station in May 2024 on charges of assaulting a private security guard and damaging the college property,” the CU official said.

Calls and texts messages to vice-principal Nayna Chatterji from The Telegraph did not yield any response.

On June 26, Mishra, a former TMCP unit president of the college, was arrested with two current students — Pramit Mukherjee, 20, and Zaib Ahmed, 19. Pinaki Banerjee, 55, a private security guard, was also arrested.

All four have been remanded to judicial custody till July 22 and have been charged with gang rape and wrongful confinement.

A CU official said they asked the vice-principal about the governing body’s formation.