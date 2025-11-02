Ornaments stolen from 90-year-old family Kali temple in Behala’s Sarsuna

Jewellery adorning the deity at a 90-year-old family Kali temple in Behala’s Sarsuna was allegedly stolen early on Thursday, police said.

According to the complaint filed at Sarsuna police station, the stolen jewellery haul included necklaces, bangles and a crown.

The temple, locally popular as Ghosh Kalibari, stands on Jadav Ghosh Road, a 10-minute drive from DH Road in Behala Chowrasta.

The alleged theft was discovered on Thursday afternoon when the Ghosh family members arrived at the temple to serve bhog to the goddess.

A stick resembling a fruit-plucking pole and a crowbar were found at the spot, alongside strands of the deity’s hair, said family members.

“While the doors to the sanctum sanctorum were locked, a narrow gap was left for the passage of air so that the goddess could breathe. That is a family tradition. That gap was used to insert the stick and drag the idol to the door before her ornaments were taken. The idol was also damaged in the process,” said an officer of the southwest division.

There are no CCTV cameras inside the temple. Footage sourced from cameras in the neighbourhood helped the police identify the suspect/s, said sources.

“There was a previous case of theft in 1998, but the idol was not damaged,” said Diya Ghosh, the complainant.

The temple was founded in 1936 on a three-cottah plot, making it 89 years old, said a family member.

“The idol is over 100 years old. Before the temple was built, the deity was housed at the family home,” he said.