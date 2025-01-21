Order reflects CBI’s ‘failure’, say parents of RG Kar rape and murder victim

The CBI failed to prove that the rape and murder of their daughter was among the “rarest of rare” crimes, the parents of the slain doctor said after Sanjay Roy was sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday.

The CBI’s chargesheet had indicated a hush-up, a larger conspiracy and abetment but those charges were not referred to during the trial, the victim’s father said.

The family will wait for the answers to the 54 questions they have flagged in a petition before Calcutta High Court seeking a fresh investigation into the case.

“This is a rarest of rare crime but the CBI has failed to prove that,” the mother of the young doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, told the TV channel ABP Ananda.

“Sanjay Roy did not do this alone. I believed that on the first day and I still believe that,” she said.

“The judge has sentenced Sanjay based on what he felt. We did not ask for any quantum of punishment.”

Referring to her daughter, she said: “I had a diamond that has been snatched from me. Nothing can compensate for my loss.”

The doctor’s father echoed her wife and blamed the CBI for the pronouncement by the additional district and sessions judge in the Sealdah court, Anirban Das, that the rape and murder was not among the rarest of rare crimes.

“The CBI’s chargesheet spoke about a hush-up, a larger conspiracy and abetment. But in the later days, there was no reflection of this in what they said,” he told ABP Ananda.

“The CBI never informed us anything about the progress of the investigation.”

The parents of the doctor were present in the courtroom when the judge sentenced Roy to life imprisonment. They were present on Saturday, too, when the judge pronounced him guilty.

The father spoke briefly in the courtroom on Saturday when Roy was pronounced guilty.

He thanked the judge after being asked to come back on Monday for Roy’s sentencing.

“I am happy to the extent that the judge in his order criticised the role of the police and the hospital authorities. He said some of the acts of the then MSVP (medical superintendent and vice-principal) and the then principal created confusion in his mind. We got what we wanted,” the father had told Metro in the courtroom on Saturday.

On Sunday, he told this newspaper that lapses of the police and the hospital authorities would be the basis of further legal battles.

“The court raising questions about the actions of the hospital authorities and the police will help us in future legal battles. It gives a seal of approval to what we have been saying,” he said.