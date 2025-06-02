Online ‘friend’ dupes Bangla woman in city; complaint filed against Dum Dum man

A Bangladeshi national who met a man from the city on social media has alleged that he drugged her and became intimate with her during her visit to Calcutta, making false promises of marriage. The man allegedly forced her to undergo two abortions, she has reported to the police.

The woman met the accused in March 2023. They gradually became friends after chatting with one another on social media.

“The man had allegedly invited her for a concert on the Bengali New Year’s Day, April 15, 2023, and assured her that two of his friends would also accompany them,” said an officer of New Town police station.

The woman agreed and met the accused, a resident of Motilal Colony, Pulin Avenue in Dum Dum. However, instead of taking her to the concert, the man allegedly took her to a hotel in New Town, claiming his friends would join them at the hotel.

“The woman alleged that she was served drinks laced with sedatives, and then the man became intimate with her, promising to marry her,”

the officer added. The man’s friends never turned up, she told the police.

The woman told cops that the man became intimate with her several times over the next few weeks, resulting in her pregnancy.

“However, the man forcefully made her consume medicines that caused her miscarriage, she has said. When she became pregnant for the second time, he allegedly beat her up, causing her miscarriage when she expressed her willingness to keep the child,” an officer said.

In 2024, the woman was diagnosed with cancer. After this, the man allegedly refused to marry her, but allegedly continued to exploit her physically.

The woman, who is undergoing radiation therapy, has told the police that the man had taken her to Digha and exploited her despite her physical condition. She also told the police that the man had taken ₹7 lakh in cash and ₹1.64 lakh through bank transfer, along with several valuables, promising to marry her.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman on May 26, officers of New Town police station have registered a case under sections of causing grievous hurt, criminal intimidation, causing miscarriage and making false promises of marriage.

The police said they have started investigating the case.