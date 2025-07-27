IIM Calcutta student out on bail in rape case allowed to attend classes from Monday

An emergency academic council meeting of IIM Calcutta has decided to allow its student who was arrested for rape and is now out on bail to attend classes from Monday, campus sources said.

Paramanand Mahaveer Toppannawar, 26, however, cannot stay on campus until police complete their investigation. A Kolkata Police SIT is probing the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second-year student visited the campus on Friday with his mother to submit an application requesting permission to attend classes and stay in the Lake View Hostel, from where he was arrested, sources said.

The council reviewed the court’s bail order and decided Paramanand would also be allowed access to the library. IIM-C will decide later whether he will be granted compensatory attendance for the days he missed while in jail from July 12 to 22.

IIM-C director-in-charge Saibal Chattopadhyay, the deans, and other institute officials attended the council meeting on Friday.

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that the institute was planning to allow

Paramanand to attend classes, though he would not be permitted to stay in the

hostel.

The council’s decision was based on legal advice, an institute official said. “The court granted him bail as the complainant did not undergo a medico-legal test despite several attempts... We cannot punish the student until he is proven guilty. The council decided to let him attend classes,” the official said.

The complainant had alleged that Paramanand raped her at IIM-C’s Lake View Hostel on July 11 after spiking her drink.

Paramanand has eight months left in the two-year programme. Asked why he was not allowed to stay in the hostel, a source on campus said: “The alleged incident occurred in the Lake View Hostel, which is co-ed. The girl students are concerned for their safety, which is why the authorities have asked Paramanand not to stay in the hostel till the probe is completed. They have not barred him from the hostel for the rest of the course.”