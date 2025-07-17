MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Online dating app friendship ends in blackmail: Man assaulted, filmed for money

The man, a resident of East Phoolbagan near Baghajatin, has reported to Patuli police station that he met the accused through a dating app before they exchanged phone numbers and met near Ballygunge station on Monday

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 17.07.25, 10:07 AM
Representational image File picture

A 25-year-old man who met a male friend through a dating app was allegedly videographed in an objectionable position and blackmailed for money. The man has sought police help.

The man, a resident of East Phoolbagan near Baghajatin, has reported to Patuli police station that he met the accused through a dating app before they exchanged phone numbers and met near Ballygunge station on Monday.

“The accused insisted that he accompany him to his home and took him to an under-construction building,” said a police officer.

The victim alleged that he was in an objectionable position when around 10-15 men barged into the room and started to assault him.

“The men accused the victim of theft, videographed him without clothes and snatched his phone’s SD card,” said the officer.

The men allegedly demanded 20,000, which he failed to pay at that moment.

“They allegedly made him sign a confession note and threatened to make the payment in two days to avoid legal action,” said the officer.

The man filed the complaint on Tuesday. No one was arrested till late on Wednesday.

