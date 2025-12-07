Old Bowbazar building collapses again; one injured amid renewed Metro vibration fears

A portion of an old building in Kolkata Bowbazar area collapsed on Sunday, leaving one person seriously injured, police said.

"Around noon today, part of the roof of the house located in Madan Dutta Lane collapsed, injuring a person. He has been taken to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment," a police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 15 families live in the building, located above the Kolkata Metro route connecting Sealdah and Howrah stations, he said.

Local councillor Nayana Bandyopadhyay visited the spot and spoke with residents.

Bandyopadhyay expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Metro authorities and said, "Residents had already reported vibrations. Why didn't the Metro authorities take any action?" she said.

Personnel from Kolkata Police Disaster Management, along with engineers from the Metro Railways and other officials, also reached the site, officials said.

"There is nothing to panic. The building was old, and a portion collapsed because the iron rods supporting it were heavily rusted. We will repair them," a senior official of the Kolkata Metro, who was present at the spot, said.

Bowbazar has witnessed multiple building collapses since 2019, when cracks appeared in several homes during Metro construction. Residents of Durga Pituri Lane, Madan Dutta Lane and adjoining areas were displaced for months, with many families forced to relocate.

A similar incident last year prompted further evacuations. Most affected families, including those living in the building that partially collapsed on Sunday, had returned to their homes nearly eight months ago, police said.

Family members claimed they felt vibrations whenever a train passed below and had informed Metro authorities about the issue around 10 days ago, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.