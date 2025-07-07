No valid identity cards, no entry: South Calcutta Law College authorities to staff

No one would be allowed to enter the college campus without valid identity cards, the South Calcutta Law College authorities told teaching and non-teaching employees during an online meeting on Sunday, a day before the college is set to reopen.

Everyone will have to vacate the campus once the college closes at 2 pm, the authorities said.

The college had remained closed since June 30 after the alleged gang-rape of a 24-year-old student on the campus on June 25. It is scheduled to reopen on Monday.

During the meeting, hosted by vice-principal Nayna Chatterji, the college staff were informed that they would have to use a new attendance registrar as the old one is now with the police.

The old register has been seized to check who had entered the campus on the day of the incident.

A teacher who attended the meeting said the vice-principal said that the college timings have been changed. The college will now start from 8am and continue till 2pm. The previous time slot was 9am to 4pm.

“She told us that no one will be allowed to enter the campus without a valid identity card. Teaching, non-teaching employees and students will have to show identity cards to enter the campus. Barun Mahali, the permanent security guard, will ensure that everybody vacates the campus after 2pm,” the teacher said.

The vice-principal said that no one should go to the crime scene — the students’ union room and the guard room.

According to the woman’s statement, Monojit Mishra, former president of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad union in the college, had tried to force himself on her in the students’ union room when she managed to push him back on June 25.

The teaching and non-teaching employees have been asked to enter the campus by 8.05am.

The vice-principal said that Pallab Adhikary, a casual employee, will submit a report in Bikash Bhavan, the education secretariat.

“She told us all to bring the files that we might have in our possession on Monday,” said a non-teaching employee.

Calls and text messages by Metro to the vice-principal failed to elicit any response.

First-year students who have not yet completed their examination forms for the first-semester tests scheduled to begin on July 16 have been asked to come to the college on Monday.

A roster for the arrival of students in the second, third and fourth years for submission of their projects from Tuesday has been uploaded.

Classes of the master programme LLM will begin on Tuesday, while no decision has been taken on the start of the undergraduate (BA LLB) courses, said sources. The teaching and non-teaching employees have been told to use the staircases since the lift will remain closed now.