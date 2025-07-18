No student union events to be held until campus elections: South Calcutta Law College

A lawyer for South Calcutta Law College told the high court on Thursday that the college had decided not to allow programmes with the student union banner until campus elections are held.

Somnath Mukherjee told a bench of Justices Soumen Sen and Smita Das De about the decision.

A 24-year-old student was allegedly gang-raped by a former student in the

student union room and the guard’s room on campus on June 25.

Mukherjee said they mentioned the issue when the bench was hearing a petition on resuming campus polls.

“On Thursday, the same division bench was supposed to hear the case involving

the college. But it did not hear the case about the college. It heard a PIL on resuming student union elections. I took permission and mentioned before the bench what we have decided,” Mukherjee told Metro.

Monojit Mishra, 31, a former Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad unit president on the campus, second-year students Pramit Mukherjee, 20, and Zaib Ahmed, 19, and security guard Pinaki Mukherjee, 55, have been arrested and charged with gang-rape and wrongful confinement.

A college official said they had wanted to inform the court about “the corrective measures that the college is taking”.

“Mishra used to organise programmes like fests and freshers’ welcome under the banner of the student union. The union room should have been closed as no student union elections have been held in colleges across the state since 2013,” the official said.

Mukherjee appealed that the court direct Kolkata Police to provide a police post outside the college gate.

“The college has only one permanent security guard who is an elderly man. So, we sought a police post for some time,” said Mukherjee.