Green mission

Two tableaux were flagged off on Saturday morning from Aranya Bhavan, the state headquarters of the forest department. The tableaux are aimed to spread messages of awareness to save greenery and distribute seedlings in Salt Lake, New Town and the rest of the city. Free distribution of seedlings will also take place from all forest department nurseries at two seedlings per person in urban areas and five seedlings per person in rural areas.

Minister of state for forests with independent charge, Birbaha Hansda, did the flag-off accompanied by principal secretary Debal Roy and other officials.