Freezer to preserve body for Ward 39

In what appears to be a first for Salt Lake, a mortuary freezer was inaugurated at DB community hall on July 13 and will be available free of cost for residents of Ward 39.

A mortuary freezer, also known as dead body freezer, is a specialised portable refrigeration unit to preserve deceased human bodies at low temperatures, before it is cremated or buried.

“Salt Lake has a large number of elderly residents whose children work in different cities or countries. In case of an eventuality, it takes the children time to come over to perform last rites. This freezer box will be able to preserve the body till they arrive,” said Rajesh Chirimar, councilor and mayor-in-council member of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, in whose ward the box was inaugurated.

The freezer was sponsored by Inner Wheel Club of Calcutta Metro Maidan and Inner Wheel Club District 329, and gifted to the Siddhartha Shankar Ray Foundation, whose founder-secretary Chirimar is.

“It will be provided free of cost. The unit will be stationed in a space carved out in Duttabad and only carrying cost is to be paid for by any bereaved family of Ward 39,” The ward comprises blocks DA, DB, BA, CA, CB, EA (Vidyasagar Niketan), and a portion of Duttabad.

The box measures 7ft x 3ft in length and breath, and the freezer mechanism is installed underneath. The body can be laid on it and a transparent glass dome-like cover is placed atop. The machine runs on electricity and once plugged in, consumes power equivalent to that of a 250l household freezer. A body can be kept inside the unit for up to 48 hours.

“Before this, the only other options were taking the body to a mortuary or keeping it at home on ice slabs. The former means making a long journey and the latter is cumbersome. Ice slabs aren’t easily available either,” noted Chirimar.

More on way

Present at the inauguration were a host of dignitaries. Impressed by the unit, minister and MLA Sujit Bose said he would get two such units the for Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation and Tapash Chatterjee, MLA of Rajarhat New Town, said he was keen on one in his constituency too. Also present was deputy mayor Anita Mondal, Seema Sonthalia, chairperson of Inner Wheel Club District 329, and Father I.C. Jacob, secretary of the Salesians of Don Bosco, Calcutta Province.

The event also included a blood donation camp in which 300-plus volunteers took part. The organisers donated a wheelchair and sewing machines to residents of the ward. Students who have done well in Board examinations this year were felicitated. “While all students were feted, we especially wanted to encourage the first-generation learners who have achieved this feat,” said Chirimar. “They can inspire more like them.”