No postal service on Monday in townships

Sudeshna Banerjee Published 11.07.25, 11:34 AM
The CC Block post office, one of those under the Beleghata head post office which will not serve customers on Monday  

There will be no public transactions at post offices in the Salt Lake-New Town-Rajarhat area on Monday.

The department of posts will be rolling out the next-generation of its Advanced Postal Technology application and the Beleghata head post office has been chosen for the pilot project, along with head post offices in Serampore and Balurghat. “So all public transactions will have to be suspended in 54 sub-offices and eight branch post offices under the Beleghata post office,” Riju Ganguly, acting chief postmaster general, told The Telegraph Salt Lake.

This temporary suspension of services is necessary to facilitate data migration, system validation and configuration processes, ensuring that the new system goes live smoothly and efficiently.

“Our system will be migrating to a new software over the weekend and on Monday we will be running the checks for possible data mismatch. So no transactions will be possible that day,” Ganguly explained.

He advised customers to visit post offices in central, north or south Calcutta in case of urgent need.

The upgraded system with a cloud-based server will be implemented from Tuesday. The more comprehensive rollout in the rest of the state will take place on August 5, which will necessitate the other post offices to stall services the day before, on August 4.

