No outsiders entry inside Rabindra Bharati University campus: Calcutta High Court

The high court has asked the officer-in-charge of Girish Park police station to ensure that no outsiders enter the Rabindra Bharati University campus at Jorasanko.

Justice Jay Sengupta gave the order on Thursday while hearing a petition by the university’s authorised vice-chancellor, who alleged that he could not enter the campus following protests by some Trinamool student supporters.

“The concerned police station has to take steps so that outsiders do not enter the campus,” the judge said.

The judge also said the university’s students, teachers, and non-teaching staff were within their rights to stage peaceful protests.

“The police cannot crack down on peaceful protests,” the judge said.

The order was delivered a day after authorised vice-chancellor Suvro Kamal Mukhopadhyay entered the university’s Jorasanko campus with police protection.