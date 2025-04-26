Awards to appreciate success in business

People who have led their businesses from the front and scripted unique success stories were felicitated at an awards show in Calcutta on Thursday evening.

The Calcutta Management Association (CMA) Management Excellence Awards 2025 in association with The Telegraph, had seven categories — Business Leadership Award, Corporate Leadership Award, Innovation Excellence Award, Institutional Excellence Award, Public Service Award, Lifetime Achievement Award and Management Hall of Fame Award.

Taranjit Singh, managing director, JIS Group Educational Initiatives; Kamal Kumar Mittal, chairman and managing director, PCM Group of Industries; and Anjan Chatterjee, founder and chairman-managing director, Specialty Restaurants, were the recipients of the Business Leadership Award.

Cmde P.R. Hari (retd), chairman and managing director, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers; and Suvamoy Saha, managing director, Eveready Industries, received the Corporate Leadership Award.

The Innovation Excellence Award was bestowed on Saurabh Ray, executive director, Monosha Biotech; and Neha Garodia, co-founder and director, Monosha Biotech.

Samit Ray, chancellor, Adamas University, won the Institutional Excellence Award.

Sharda Radhakrishnan, founder-director, Chhaya Veterinary Hospital, got the Public Service Award.

Madan Mohan Mohanka, chairman, Tega Industries, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

J.P. Chowdhary, chairman, Titagarh Rail Systems, got the Management Hall of Fame Award.

“The distinguished personalities who are conferred these awards are all achievers in their fields, and the reason for organising this programme is not really to congratulate them on their achievements but to celebrate their success and achievements,” said G.M. Kapur, president of the CMA.

Before the programme began, a minute’s silence was observed in memory of those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack.