Two arrested for conning Dum Dum resident

Two men who had allegedly conned a Dum Dum resident last month by posing as police and making him part with his valuables have been arrested in Maharashtra.

Officers of Baguiati police station arrested the duo on April 21.

The accused have been identified as Taqi Yousuf Ali, 40, and Hassni Naser Hossain, 45. Both are from Karnataka.

Sankar Prasad Datta, a resident of Dum Dum Road in Nager Bazar, reported the alleged incident on March 9.

“According to the complainant, he was returning home on the afternoon of April 21 when two men came on a bike. They introduced themselves as police and asked him why he was wearing valuables on a deserted road,” said an officer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

“They asked him to remove his valuables and hand them over so that they could pack the items for him. The man did the same in good faith. The men packed the valuables in a piece of paper and then handed over a packet to the man and left. Later at home, the complainant realised that there were stones in the paper packet and that his valuables had been stolen,” the officer added.

The police analysed CCTV cameras and found that the motorcycle on which the duo had come, had a fake number plate.

It was also found that the two men had hired a car from Kaikhali and fled from the city in the car. They had gone to Mandarmani, where they stayed in a hotel.

Sources said the police obtained documents and electronic evidence that helped them zero in on the identity of the accused.

“They are from Karnataka, but their location was traced to Maharashtra,” said an officer.

A court remanded them in police custody. The police have found that they were involved in similar crimes across the country.

“There are at least four other similar cases against them in various police stations,” an officer said.