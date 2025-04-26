Fb ‘friend’ held for murder, investigators nab one in Baguiati body in trolley case

The woman whose body was found stuffed in a trolley bag in Baguiati two days ago was identified as a mother of two from Murshidabad.

Police have arrested a man whom the woman had “met” on Facebook a few months ago and for whom she allegedly left her home and family.

The police identified the accused as Kaushik Pramanik, a resident of a housing complex in Barasat.

“After analysing CCTV footage, we spotted an app cab and contacted its driver through the number plate. The driver told us that on the evening of April 21, he received a booking from Barasat at 6.27pm. The ride was booked in the name of Kaushik Pramanik for Deshbandhu Nagar in Baguiati,” said an officer of Bidhannagar police.

However, when the police raided the suspect’s house in Barasat, North 24-Parganas, it was found that the man had already been arrested by the police from Nabagram in Murshidabad.

On enquiring, the cops found that based on the complaint of a man named Amit Dhar from Nabagram, Pramanik had been arrested and booked under charges of kidnapping his wife Ria Dhar.

When the Nabagram police arrested Pramanik from his home in Barasat, there was no sign of the missing woman there.

Baguiati police officers showed Dhar the photograph of the woman’s body and identified her as the missing woman, Ria.

Ria, 30, mother of two, was found dead, stuffed in a trolley bag that was found abandoned in a residential neighbourhood in Baguiati earlier this week.

During investigation, the police said they found that Pramanik used to live in a rented apartment in Baguiati two years ago and was aware of the dump yard in the neighbourhood.

Baguiati police have started a murder case against Pramanik while Nabagram police have a kidnapping case against him.

The woman was found with her hands and legs tied with sellotape, the police said.

This was the third body to have been disposed of in a suitcase or a trolley bag in the last two months.

The police said that it was found during the investigation that her husband had come to know of her Facebook friend.

Two weeks ago, she fled from her home and went to Pramanik’s Barasat residence.

“It appeared that Pramanik had stolen the cash and ornaments she was carrying and did not want to stay in the relationship. When she protested, she was killed,” an investigator said.

Baguiati police will take custody of the accused from Nabagram police.