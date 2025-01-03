NKDA rap for illegal commercial use of property: Over 1,200 buildings identified across New Town

Here is news that is sure to bring some respite to residents who are fretting over the increasing commercialisation of their neighbourhood.

The New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has decided to come down heavily upon illegal commercial use of residential premises. An initial survey has revealed at least 1,200 such buildings across the township.

“We do not mind a paying guest or two who are kept on the basis of yearly agreements. But it has come to our notice that entire buildings are being run as hotels or guest houses. Such houses are even being let out for events where loud music is booming till late hours. This is illegal and is ruining the residential character of a locality. We will target those who are running businesses in residential premises without seeking permission for commercial use and paying the requisite fee or using more area than is permitted,” said an NKDA official.

NKDA allows 40 per cent use of the total floor area of residential buildings for commercial purposes, according to a notification of the state urban development department. The department also has a list of 61 types of activities which are allowed to be carried out in such buildings after getting the administrative clearance for conversion. The permission is granted for five years. The owner has to deposit Rs 500 as application fee and Rs 80 per square feet is charged as per the provisions of the notification. In August 2018, the NKDA decided to allow roadside cafés in residential buildings against nominal charges. The move was meant to induce confidence in residents to go out in the evenings as cafes would be a source of both illumination and gatherings.

“But 100 per cent commercial use cannot be tolerated in residential buildings. Building plans are getting submitted to us purportedly for residential properties but the buildings that are coming up — often without verandahs — look more like hotels,” the official exclaimed.

Field inspections would be carried out, starting out with a pilot project in a cluster of lanes or a block. All buildings seen or suspected to be running as commercial establishments would be checked on the NKDA’s own database to see whether they have the requisite permission. “The penal provisions are already there in the Act. We have decided to invoke the measures now. Owners will be asked to reduce the commercial usage area of the building to 40 per cent and restrict their activities to the permitted ones,” the official said.

