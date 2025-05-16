New Town block stages maiden play

A group of senior citizens from New Town’s CE Block has formed a theatre group and put up their maiden show at Rabindra Okakura Bhavan recently.

Named Swapnadarshi, the group is driven by members’ passion for theatre and a desire to engage in creative activities while raising awareness of societal issues. They enacted the one-act Ekti Abastab Galpo, written by Bimal Bandyopadhyay and directed by theatre personality Ramen Roy.

The play critiqued the legal system and societal injustices, focusing on the character Ka Mondal, who is wrongfully sentenced to death for his wife’s murder. The satirical drama further explored themes of justice and morality. “Despite the play being written years ago, it remains relevant, echoing the current skepticism towards the justice system, as felt by many after last year’s rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital,” said Roy.

The show was thought-provoking and entertaining, characterised by its sharp dialogues and engaging actions. Teesta Roy Burman, one of the younger actors in the play, said she felt no generational gap during rehearsals and appreciated the seniors’ dedication and discipline.

“Dreams have no expiry date,” said Roy, the director who has himself been a resident of New Town since 2018 and serves as the president of Swapnadarshi. “Our group aims to produce plays that resonate with contemporary issues, moving beyond the constraints often faced in block-level performances such as specific themes. Feedback has been excellent and some even extended donations, that will inspire us to deliver better.”

“We went ahead and registered our group as this would allow us to involve prominent theatre personalities and maintain high-quality productions without compromising on artistic vision,” noted secretary Manas Roy, acknowledging the support from neighbours like Krishnendu Bhattacharya, who provided rehearsal space. “Manik Agasthi, who stays with Krishnendubabu came forward for acting and initially when a few members were absent for rehearsals, he would give proxy. Finally, he played the role of a hangman in the play.” Theatre personality Dhananjay Adhya was chief guest at the event, praised their efforts, and highlighted the challenges faced by theatre today, particularly the decline in venues and participation from younger generations due to economic pressures.

Health camp

The health camp under way at New Town’s AB Block

A health camp was held in New Town’s AB Block, not for residents but, for the needy. It was held at Prarthana Mandir, that is an empty plot maintained by elderly residents Purabi and Barun Kumar Basu, who live opposite the patch.

“We maintain the greenery in this plot and also run a school for slum children. But we notice some students being unable to read the board or missing class due to stomach ache,” said Purabi. “So we started holding this annual camp for them.”

About 45 children and 30 adults came to check their eyes, teeth, blood pressure, glucose, weight, height etc. Free medicines were given out too . Dr Subhankar Chatterjee of Calcutta Heart Clinic and Hospital along with four other senior doctors and 12 medical students helped out.

The plot, owned by NKDA, is 12 cottahs. The Basus started the non-formal school in 2017 and it now teaches about 80 students on Sundays.