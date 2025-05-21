New mom & child care address on city map: Motherhood Hospitals near Acropolis Mall in Kasba

A hospital chain specialising in women’s and children’s healthcare with over 20 hospitals across India has started its first Calcutta unit near Acropolis Mall in Kasba.

Hospital administrators said Calcutta’s healthcare market was still underserved and there was scope for more national players to foray into the city.

Motherhood Hospitals set up a 42-bed hospital in Kasba.

“We have 25 doctors and 60 nurses. We will be able to deal with the normal as well as high-risk pregnancies,” said Vijayarathna Venkatraman, the chief executive officer of Bengaluru-based Motherhood Hospitals, after the formal launch of the hospital on

Monday.

The hospital will provide services like obstetrics, gynaecology, fertility and IVF, neonatology, general paediatrics and paediatric surgeries.

“This is our 25th hospital in India. We took the greenfield route, setting up a completely new hospital instead of acquiring a running hospital because we wanted to bring the learnings of Motherhood Hospitals and its core expertise to Calcutta,” Venkatraman said.

The group has hospitals in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Noida, Coimbatore and Pune, among other cities.

The Calcutta hospital is also the group’s first hospital in eastern India.

“There is a close to 20,000-bed shortage in the region. There is scope for expansion and for new players to set up hospitals,” said Pradip Tondon, the chief executive officer of Belle Vue Clinic.

“The healthcare sector in Calcutta, as well as the rest of Bengal, is still underserved. More national players will come in. Existing players also need to build up to fill this gap,” said R. Venkatesh, the chief operating officer of Narayana Health, a national chain of hospitals that owns RN Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences.

“The patient-bed ratio in eastern India, as well as in Calcutta, is skewed compared to other parts of the country. The unmet need is very high. Calcutta, being the largest city of eastern India, hospitals want to set up operations here,” said Ayanabh DebGupta, the regional COO of Manipal Hospitals, which alone runs five hospitals with 2,000 beds in Calcutta.

Among the big projects coming up in the city are a 1,100-bed quaternary care hospital by Devi Shetty’s Narayana Health, a 600-bed hospital of Belle Vue Clinic and a 650-bed multispeciality unit of Disha Eye Hospitals.