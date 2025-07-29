New Garia Metro station shut indefinitely after cracks detection in platform columns

Passenger services to Kavi Subhash (New Garia) Metro station were indefinitely suspended on Monday after cracks were detected in the columns of the platform of the terminal station of the north-south corridor (Blue Line).

Metro officials linked the cracks to “uneven settlement of the platform in the recent heavy rains”. But the incident raised questions around the construction of the station, which became part of the Metro network only 15 years ago.

Several Metro officials said the design of the station was flawed, and multiple “red flags” had been detected even before the subsidence.

“The cracks were detected on the columns of the Up platform (meant for Dakshineswar-bound trains) on Monday. They are suspected to have resulted from the uneven settlement of the platform in the recent heavy rains. As a measure of abundant precaution to ensure the safety of passengers, Metro services to and from Kavi Subhash station have been withdrawn,” said a spokesperson for the carrier.

The train services to and from New Garia were stopped around 12.45pm on Monday.

“The damage is being assessed and necessary repair and rehabilitation works will be taken up in a planned manner for restoration of the damaged structures at the earliest,” the Metro spokesperson said.

Metro officials could not say when the station would be operational, but a source in the carrier said it would be a “long wait of at least six months”.

Trains on the Blue Line will now run between Dakshineswar and Shahid Khudiram (Dhalai Bridge) stations. New Garia was an interface between the Blue Line and the Orange Line, which has been functional between Ruby and New Garia since March 2024.

“There is no problem in the New Garia station of the Orange Line. Trains will continue to run between New Garia and Ruby Crossing as they do now. But passengers will not be able to switch lines at New Garia station,” said an official.

In the Blue Line, empty rakes will continue to run up to New Garia for reversal and maintenance.

De-linking New Garia from the Blue Line, the oldest and most popular Metro corridor, will cause problems for many.

The New Garia Metro station shares its boundary with the New Garia suburban railway station. Thousands of passengers of the suburban railway can access Metro services without having to exit the station compound.

There has been a steep rise in housing complexes in New Garia, Narendrapur and adjoining areas. Many living in these places take the Metro from New Garia.

The New Garia station was commissioned on October 7, 2010. The stretch between Kavi Nazrul (Garia Bazar)and New Garia was the last part of the extended Metro network beyond Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) station.

“The older stretch between Tollygunge and Dum Dum is around 40 years old. The older stations are still going strong, while a new station is having problems. This raises questions about the construction method and material,” said Sameer Guha, who lives in Panchasayar and takes the Metro from New Garia to his workplace near Maidan Metro station.

Sources in the carrier said the design of the station was “not in keeping with the nature of the soil”.

P. Uday Kumar Reddy, the Metro general manager, told this newspaper that a project to rebuild the station was supposed to have begun after Durga Puja.

“The problem areas have already been detected. We were supposed to start a complete overhaul. The latest spells of heavy rain accelerated the process. We cannot compromise on passenger safety.”