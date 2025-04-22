MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Murder cuffs

Namita Basak died of burns within hours of Swapan Basak allegedly setting her on fire on April 10

Kinsuk Basu Published 22.04.25, 07:38 AM
Representational image

Representational image

A man who had allegedly set fire to a 19-year-old pregnant woman at her Netaji Nagar home, killing her, was recently arrested from Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur.

Namita Basak died of burns within hours of Swapan Basak allegedly setting her on fire on April 10.

Her brother, aged around seven, who was also injured in the fire, died on Saturday.

Namita died at Baghajatin State General Hospital, while her brother died at MR Bangur Hospital.

Swapan was arrested in Rainganj on April 14.

“He was produced before Alipore court and was remanded in judicial custody till April 28. The accused is the maternal grandfather of the deceased woman,” a senior officer of Netaji Nagar police station said on Monday.

