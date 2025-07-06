Muharram to be observed on Sunday, several large processions lined up across city

The auspicious tenth day of the month of Muharram will be observed on Sunday.

Several processions are lined up in the city.

“Most of the processions are taken out on the tenth day of the month. The grandson of the Prophet was martyred on this day, which is why Muslims consider the tenth day of Muharram the most auspicious day of the month,” said Nasser Ebrahim, a member of the trustee board that runs Nakhoda Masjid.

“It is a day of grief and sorrow. Besides taking out the processions, we also cook food and distribute it among the needy and the poor,” he said.

According to the city police, several large processions are scheduled across the city.

A procession will start from the Portuguese Church Street at 8am and pass through Brabourne Road, Canning Street, Rabindra Sarani, BB Ganguly Street, Amherst Street, MG Road, Sealdah flyover, Beliaghata Road and Beliaghata Main Road.

Traffic along these roads will be suspended when the processions start.

One more procession will start from Samsul Huda Road at 8am and move through Beck Bagan Row, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Park Circus seven-point crossing, Park Street, AJC Bose Road, Moulali, Sealdah flyover, Beliaghata Road and Beliaghata Main Road.

Around 8am, another procession in the south will start from 196/B/C SP Mukherjee Road and end at Prince Gulam Muhammad Shah Muslim Burial Ground (Mollar Para Burial Ground).

A few large processions are lined up for the evening as well.