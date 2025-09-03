Muchipara open fire: Two men arrested from bus stand at Babughat in shooting case

Two men, who allegedly opened fire in Muchipara near Sealdah early on Saturday, were arrested from a bus stand at Babughat on Tuesday.

Ayush Kumar Jha and Piyush Gupta were found carrying an improvised country-made firearm and two cartridges, police said.

“The two accused, both in their early 30s, were intercepted from a bus stand around 12.40am based on credible information. During interrogation, they said they were involved in a recent shooting at Muchipara. They said they had to come to sell arms and ammunition and were waiting for their clients at the bus stand in Babughat,” said an officer of Kolkata Police.

“After questioning, the two were arrested around 1.25am. A specific case was drawn up under the Arms Act at Maidan police station.”

Early on Saturday, a car travelling at high speed ramped into a railing and a boundary wall of a house near the intersection of Prem Chand Boral Street and Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani.

The accident triggered a heated exchange between a section of the residents and those in the car, the police said.

The residents refused to release the car until compensation for the damage was paid. Amid the altercation, the men in the car managed to flee the spot.

“CCTV footage revealed that shortly after this, two youths reached the spot on a two-wheeler. One of them waited on the vehicle while the other walked down the lanes and bylanes in the area,” the officer said.

The footage also shows one of the two men brandishing a gun, opening fire and riding away as a group of men give them a chase.

A police officer said: “We identified the two and arrested them.”