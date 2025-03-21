Midnapore mother out of critical care unit, shifted to female nephrology ward

A young woman who was “critical” because of complications in the post-partum phase at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital and was later brought to SSKM Hospital, was shifted to the female nephrology ward from the critical care unit of the hospital on Thursday.

Nazrim Khatun, 19, was one of the three women who fell ill after a C-section at the Midnapore hospital and was shifted to SSKM Hospital in a critical state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nazrim Khatun and two other women (Mampi Singh, 23, and Miniara Bibi, 31), were brought to the hospital on the night of January 12. Nazrim was shifted to a ward from the critical care unit on Thursday and the two others (Mampi and Miniara) were discharged a few days ago,” said Sugata Dasgupta, chairperson of the medical boards set up at SSKM to treat the women.

A doctor at SSKM said Nazrim had a high level of infection in her kidneys and chest. Her recovery required the intervention of specialists from various departments.

Nazrim would still require dialysis twice a week.

Miniara was discharged a little over a month ago and Mampi about three weeks ago.

“All of them had pregnancy-related acute kidney injury. When they came they had zero or negligible urine output, which is why they had to undergo dialysis for a long period. They also developed respiratory tract infections and were put on ventilation. The recovery was slow,” another doctor who treated the three said.

All of them can walk on their own now, said the doctor.

The three women were among five who had fallen ill in the Midnapore hospital.

One of them Mamoni Ruidas, 30, from Garbeta in West Midnapore, had died after giving birth to a boy. The fifth woman’s health was better and she was not shifted to

Calcutta.

The state government had, on January 16, suspended 12 doctors at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, including the medical superintendent and gynecology head, for alleged “negligence” following the young mother’s death and the illnesses of the rest.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, also the state’s health minister, revoked the suspensions of the junior doctors in February.

The crackdown on the allegedly errant doctors had triggered allegations from senior doctors that the government was not addressing procurement and quality control loopholes.

Doctors at the district hospital had alleged the Ringer’s lactate solution given to the five women during the C-section was spurious.