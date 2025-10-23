Mid-air ‘fuel leak’, IndiGo Calcutta-Srinagar flight lands in Varanasi for safety checks

An IndiGo flight from Calcutta to Srinagar made a precautionary landing at the Varanasi airport on Tuesday afternoon after a “suspected fuel leak” mid-air, according to airport officials.

The flight, numbered 6E 6961 and carrying 166 passengers, had departed from the Calcutta airport at 2.43pm, officials said.

The Airbus A320neo aircraft made the unscheduled landing at Varanasi airport at 4.06pm, said sources at the Calcutta airport. All 166 passengers and crew members on board were evacuated safely after landing.

The pilot contacted Calcutta’s air traffic control when the aircraft was flying near Gaya and informed them of the suspected fuel leak, prompting precautionary action.

“On October 22, 2025, IndiGo flight 6E 6961, operating from Calcutta to Srinagar, made a precautionary landing at Varanasi Airport due to a suspected technical issue. As a safety measure, the aircraft has been grounded for necessary checks, and an alternate aircraft has been arranged to continue the journey,” said a spokesperson for IndiGo.

“At IndiGo, the safety of our passengers, crew, and aircraft is our top priority. We appreciate our customers’ patience and cooperation as our teams work to minimise any inconvenience.”

Airport sources said an investigation would be conducted.