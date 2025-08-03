Metro to switch tracks at Shahid Khudiram station instead of Kavi Subhash

Metro trains on the north-south corridor (Blue Line) will soon start switching tracks at Shahid Khudiram (Briji) station instead of Kavi Subhash (New Garia) to save travel time, officials said.

Shahid Khudiram has been serving as the southern terminal of the Blue Line since Monday afternoon, after passenger services to Kavi Subhash were suspended due to cracks in the platform pillars. However, an empty train still has to travel to Kavi Subhash before switching to the Dakshineswar-bound tracks — an extra 1.6km one way, taking about three minutes. This adds around six minutes for each reversal, a Metro official said.

“We are planning a reversal point at Shahid Khudiram. It will require an infrastructure upgrade, including signalling,” said P. Uday Kumar Reddy, general manager, Metro Railway. He could not specify a timeline.

Terminal stations are typically equipped for train reversals.

The razing and rebuilding of the Up platform (for Dakshineswar-bound trains) at Kavi Subhash will take at least nine months, said Reddy. “Once demolition begins, it will be difficult for trains to change direction at the station.”

Since Kavi Subhash’s closure, Shahid Khudiram has seen a rise in footfall — nearly double — reaching 20,000 daily, said a station employee. Auto routes have sprung up between the two stations. “Three ticket counters are now operating to handle the rush. Earlier, there was just one,” a Metro official said.

Reddy visited Shahid Khudiram on Saturday and spoke with passengers.

At Kavi Subhash, most of the roof over the Up platform was dismantled by Friday afternoon. This will be followed by demolition of the platform and its supporting pillars.