Anglo-Indians celebrate unity, heritage with prayers, food, music and fellowship

A small, fun-loving but “resilient” community, the Anglo-Indians, met on Saturday to reaffirm their position in society and spelt the importance of staying “united”.

The community celebrated World Anglo-Indian Day at home and in public programmes with prayers, food, music, dance and fellowship.

“We should be united. We have done a lot and we are still doing a lot, but there are forces that seem to be working against us and, unless we stand together, we are going to be swallowed up,” said Gillian Rosemary Hart, one of the senior-most members of the Anglo-Indian community in Calcutta.

Hart, the CEO and Provost of the Welland Gouldsmith schools in Bowbazar and Patuli, was the keynote speaker at the programme organised by the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools in India, Bengal chapter, on Saturday at Julien Day School, Elgin Road.

The programme was attended by principals and staff of schools whose founding fathers were Anglo-Indians.

“We have become an even smaller community than we were earlier and people think there is strength in numbers.... But we are a very resilient community and we can stand up....We have definitely become more integrated into the country and we are very much a part of the diversity of the country,” said Hart.

The association felicitated Sheila E. Broughton, managing trustee of the Julien Education Trust, Julien Day Group of Schools, for her contribution to education.

“It is an honour and privilege to serve an institution that has been a legacy of Anglo-Indian education,” said Rupkatha Sarkar, principal, La Martiniere for Girls.

La Martiniere was founded by Frenchman Major General Claude Martin.

“To keep your culture and legacy going, you continue to work and serve the nation. It is for us to carry it forward through our events, activities and service...,” said Sarkar, the president of the Association of the Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools, Bengal chapter.

Barry O’Brien, the president-in-chief, The All-India Anglo-Indian Association, said it was important to remember not just the contribution of those who have been recognised but of the nameless.

“We dedicate this day to those who have not been recognised, the unknown soldier, the railway guard, the train driver, who selflessly did so many things and the nurses, those who did not receive awards and recognition and those who taught in classrooms for years, built schools and railways,” said O’Brien.

The association will conduct its 150th annual general meeting in October.

The community in various forums on Saturday iterated its contribution in education, railways, defence and healthcare, and vowed to carry the baton forward.

Dominic Caszo, a school teacher, began his day with a prayer service and ended it with a celebration over music at Rangers. “We are a smaller number, but we are trying to keep it going,” he said.